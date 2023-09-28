Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches: Date, Time, Schedule And How To Watch
Cricket's mega extravaganza is about to begin! Here's all you need to know about the warm up games of the Cricket World Cup 2023.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 which begins on October 5, the participating teams will play two warm up matches each before starting their campaigns.
The ten teams participating in the 2023 edition of the cricket ODI World Cup have already started arriving in India.
The warm-up games will help teams get acclimatised to local conditions and plan their strategy before the mega event. So, let's find out in detail about these ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches.
Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Date and Time
The warm-up games will begin on Friday, September 29 and end on Tuesday, October 3. All 10 ODI games will be day-night matches with a scheduled start time of 2 PM IST.
Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Venues
The 10 World Cup warm-up matches will be played at three different venues as follows:
Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati
Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad
Out of these 10 games - 4 matches each will be played at Barsapara Cricket Stadium and Greenfield International Stadium and 2 will be played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.
Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Schedule
The warm-up round will see each team playing two matches with two different opponents.
The warm-up fixtures will begin with Bangladesh taking on Asia Cup finalists Sri Lanka at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. The warm-up round will end on October 3 with the Pakistan vs Australia fixture at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.
Cricket World Cup Warm-up Matches Live Streaming And Broadcast Details
The warm-up matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will be telecasted live on the Start Sports TV Channels in India. Live streaming of the Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up games will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website for free in India.
