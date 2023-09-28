Cricket World Cup 2023 Warm-up Matches: Date, Time, Schedule And How To Watch

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 which begins on October 5, the participating teams will play two warm up matches each before starting their campaigns.

The ten teams participating in the 2023 edition of the cricket ODI World Cup have already started arriving in India.

The warm-up games will help teams get acclimatised to local conditions and plan their strategy before the mega event. So, let's find out in detail about these ICC Cricket ODI World Cup 2023 Warm-up matches.