ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Full List Of Matches & Fixtures For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the much-awaited schedule for the ODI Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year.

The tournament opener between England and New Zealand will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the final on November 19.

Team India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.