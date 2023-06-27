ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Announced: Full List Of Matches & Fixtures For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
The final of the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday released the much-awaited schedule for the ODI Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year.
The tournament opener between England and New Zealand will be played on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The same venue will also host the final on November 19.
Team India will play their first match against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
There will be 10 teams at this year’s ODI World Cup. As hosts, India have qualified directly, as have Afghanistan, Australia, England, Bangladesh, New Zealand, Pakistan, and South Africa through the 2020-2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Super League.
Two other teams will make it to the World Cup through the World Cup Qualifiers, which is being currently played in Zimbabwe.
ICC World Cup 2023: Dates, Schedule And Venues
