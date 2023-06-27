ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's Full Match Schedule, Dates And Venues For ODI CWC 2023

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India from October 5.

The scheduled was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament.

Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against 5-time winners Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will play a total of 9 matches across 9 venues throughout the country.