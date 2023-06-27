ICC World Cup 2023: Team India's Full Match Schedule, Dates And Venues For ODI CWC 2023
In their opening match of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, Team India will take on Australia on October 8 in Chennai.
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has released the schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 which will be held in India from October 5.
The scheduled was launched at an event in Mumbai on Tuesday, exactly 100 days before the start of the tournament.
Team India will begin their World Cup campaign against 5-time winners Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will play a total of 9 matches across 9 venues throughout the country.
In their second match, the Indian team will face Afghanistan on October 11 in Delhi. The much-anticipated India-Pakistan clash is scheduled for Sunday, October 15 in Ahmedabad. In their fourth match, India will take on Bangladesh in Pune.
All 9 matches featuring the Indian team will start at 2 PM IST.
Here is the full list of the Indian team's schedule for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Indian Team's Fixtures At The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Venues
There will be a total of 10 venues – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Dharamsala, Delhi, Chennai, Lucknow, Pune, Bengaluru, Mumbai and Kolkata.
Guwahati and Thiruvananthapuram in addition to Hyderabad will host the warm-up matches from 29 September to 3 October.
ICC World Cup 2023 Knockout Stages
The first semi-final will be held on Wednesday, November 15 in Mumbai and the second semi-final will be held the following day in Kolkata. Both semi-finals will have a reserve day.
The Final will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 19 with November 20 slated as the reserve day.
All three knock-out fixtures will be day-night affairs, with the matches beginning at 14:00 IST.