ICC World Cup 2023: List Of Injured Players Who Will Miss The ODI WC In India
While some players have officially been ruled out of the World Cup, some are facing the risk of missing the prestigious ODI event.
The ODI World Cup 2023 in India will start in less than two weeks' time. Ahead of the mega-tournament, several teams are dealing with injury concerns to their key players. While some players have officially been ruled out of the World Cup, some are facing the risk of missing the prestigious ODI event.
According to the International Cricket Council, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads prior to September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC. So far, England and South Africa have announced their final squads while Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to announce their provisional squads.
In a massive blow for the South African team, pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the tournament in India.
South Africa head coach Rob Walter on Thursday said that bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seamer Lizaad Williams have replaced the injured duo in the World Cup-bound squad.
Nortje has a lower-back injury. The 29-year-old seamer experienced back spasms during the second ODI against Australia and underwent assessments and scans.
Magala, on the other hand, has a left-knee problem. Both Nortje and Magala were part of South Africa's initial 15-member squad for the marquee event. Phehlukwayo is a like-for-like replacement for Magala. He showcased his batting prowess in the final ODI against Australia.
List Of Injured Players Who Will Miss ODI World Cup
Anrich Nortje (South Africa)
Sisanda Magala (South Africa)
The article will be updated as and when teams announce their final World Cup squads.
Meanwhile, here are the key players who are currently injured and the timeline of their return is not known yet.
1. Axar Patel (India)
Axar Patel sustained a quadriceps tear during the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and missed the final against Sri Lanka. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar has said both R Ashwin and Washington Sundar are in contention for the replacement slot if Axar doesn't recover in time.
2. Travis Head (Australia)
A fracture in the left hand has ruled out Australia batter Travis Head from the first half of the World Cup. His participation in the rest of the tournament is also uncertain.
"The timeframe is still a bit loose at the moment but the good news is he doesn't require surgery as it sits at the moment. There will be an extended period of time out and we've just got to weigh up whether that time (out) falls with an option to carry him through the front half of the World Cup," Australia head coach Andrew McDonald said earlier this week.
"There's no doubt he won't be available for the front half, so that's a decision we'll have to make for the final 15. But I can't give you an exact time frame," he said.
Head's injury leaves the door ajar for Marnus Labuschagne, who did not make Australia's 15-member provisional squad.
3. Tim Southee (New Zealand)
New Zealand veteran fast bowler Tim Southee is set to undergo a surgery on his injured right thumb on Thursday and a call on his availability will be taken next week. Southee broke and dislocated his right thumb while attempting to take a catch in the fourth ODI against England last week.
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead is hopeful the 34-year-old seamer will recover in time for the side's opening game in the mega event on October 5.
4. Naseem Shah (Pakistan)
Last week, news agency PTI reported that Pakistan pacer Naseem Shah in all likelihood will miss upcoming ODI World Cup after sustaining a serious right shoulder injury. The 20-year-old pacer suffered the injury during Pakistan's Super 4 clash against arch-rival India in the Asia Cup.
While MRI scans done in Colombo and Dubai have revealed sufficient damage to his shoulder but PCB wants an opinion from a specialist in the UK.
(With PTI inputs)