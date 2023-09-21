ICC World Cup 2023: List Of Injured Players Who Will Miss The ODI WC In India

The ODI World Cup 2023 in India will start in less than two weeks' time. Ahead of the mega-tournament, several teams are dealing with injury concerns to their key players. While some players have officially been ruled out of the World Cup, some are facing the risk of missing the prestigious ODI event.

According to the International Cricket Council, all teams must finalise their 15-player squads prior to September 28, with any replacements after this date requiring approval from the ICC. So far, England and South Africa have announced their final squads while Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka are yet to announce their provisional squads.

In a massive blow for the South African team, pacers Anrich Nortje and Sisanda Magala have been ruled out of the tournament in India.

South Africa head coach Rob Walter on Thursday said that bowling all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo and seamer Lizaad Williams have replaced the injured duo in the World Cup-bound squad.

Nortje has a lower-back injury. The 29-year-old seamer experienced back spasms during the second ODI against Australia and underwent assessments and scans.

Magala, on the other hand, has a left-knee problem. Both Nortje and Magala were part of South Africa's initial 15-member squad for the marquee event. Phehlukwayo is a like-for-like replacement for Magala. He showcased his batting prowess in the final ODI against Australia.