ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Squads Of All 10 Teams Are Now Out; Check Full ODI Squad Here
India, Pakistan, Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan & Netherlands are the 10 teams.
ICC World Cup 2023: With less than 10 days to go for the biggest cricket extravaganza of the year, the 15-player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have now been finalised.
On Tuesday, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the only teams remaining to announce their 15-player squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023 finalised their 15-player strong team.
As per ICC rules, all ten teams were required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 when the finalists (England and New Zealand) of the 2019 Cricket World Cup will face each other in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India World Cup Squad
Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.
Pakistan World Cup Squad
Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abdullah Shafique, Faqar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imam-Ul-Haq, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr., Salman Agha,Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usama Mir
Reserve players: Mohammad Harris, Ibrar Ahmed, Zaman Khan
Australia World Cup Squad
Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa, Mitchell Starc.
England World Cup Squad
Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Gus Atkinson, Jonny Bairstow, Sam Curran, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes.
New Zealand World Cup Squad
Kane Williamson (c), Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Tom Latham (vc,wk), Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Will Young
South Africa World Cup Squad
Temba Bavuma (c), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen.
Sri Lanka World Cup Squad
Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Mendis (vc), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Dimuth Karunaratne, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara and Dilshan Madushanka.
Reserve player: Chamika Karunaratne
Bangladesh World Cup Squad
Shakib al Hasan (c), Litton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto (vc), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim Sakib, Nasum Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman.
Afghanistan World Cup Squad
Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Rahmat Shah, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Riaz Hassan.
Netherlands World Cup Squad
Scott Edwards (c), Max O'Dowd, Bas de Leede, Vikram Singh, Teja Nidamanuru, Paul van Meekeren, Colin Ackermann, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Wesley Barresi, Saqib Zulfiqar, Shariz Ahmad, Sybrand Engelbrecht.
All ten teams still have around two days to make any modifications (if required), especially with quite a few teams facing fresh injury concerns.
Many teams have already ruled out some key players who will miss out on the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
5 players have been officially ruled out whereas there are quite a few who are still a doubt for the month-long ODI tournament.
Here is the updated Cricket World Cup 2023 injured players list.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Host India will play their first match of the tournament against Australia on October 8 in Chennai. The Rohit Sharma-led team will face arch-rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad.
Last editions finalist England and New Zealand will play in the opening match of the ODI Cricket World Cup, and fans will look forward to same fireworks which made the final of the 2019 edition one of the most spectacular games in cricketing history.