ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Squads Of All 10 Teams Are Now Out; Check Full ODI Squad Here

ICC World Cup 2023: With less than 10 days to go for the biggest cricket extravaganza of the year, the 15-player squads for this year's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup have now been finalised.

On Tuesday, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the only teams remaining to announce their 15-player squad for the Cricket World Cup 2023 finalised their 15-player strong team.

As per ICC rules, all ten teams were required to announce their 15-player squads before September 28. Any replacements after this date will only be authorized post approval from the ICC board.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will begin on October 5 when the finalists (England and New Zealand) of the 2019 Cricket World Cup will face each other in the tournament opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.