ODI World Cup 2023 Prize Money Revealed By ICC; Here's How The Amount Will Be Divided Among Teams

The start of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is just days away and the ICC has revealed the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in India.

ICC has announced an overall USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) pot for the ODI World Cup 2023 starting October 5.

The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of USD 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by USD 2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.

The two losing semi-finalists will get USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each.

The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get USD 100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of USD 40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).