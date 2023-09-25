ODI World Cup 2023 Prize Money Revealed By ICC; Here's How The Amount Will Be Divided Among Teams
ICC has announced an overall USD 10 million (approximately Rs 83 crore) pot for the ODI World Cup 2023 starting October 5.
The start of the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 is just days away and the ICC has revealed the prize money and incentives for all 48 matches to be played in India.
The winner of the upcoming ODI World Cup will get a prize purse of USD 4 million (approximately Rs 33 crore) while the runners-up will get richer by USD 2 million (approximately 16 crore), the International Cricket Council (ICC) said.
The two losing semi-finalists will get USD 800,000 (Rs 6.5 crore approximately) each.
The other six teams who fail to qualify for the knockouts will get USD 100,000 (Rs 83 lakh approximately) each, and the winner of each group stage match will get an incentive of USD 40000 (Rs 33 lakh approximately).
The apex body said that the prize money also sets the precedent for the upcoming ICC Women's Cricket World Cup in 2025, with ICC announcing equal sums for both men's and women's events during the Annual Conference held in Durban, South Africa in July 2023.
A total of 10 teams will be participating in the tournament for the coveted World Cup trophy. India qualified by virtue of being hosts while New Zealand, England, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa progressed from the Super League. Sri Lanka and the Netherlands had play in the Qualifier to progress to the World Cup.
The ICC ODI World Cup 2023 will be held in India from October 5 to November 19. It will comprise 45 league matches and three knockout matches.
This will be the 13th edition of the men's ODI World Cup. A total of 10 grounds will play host to the multi-national tournament. They are:
Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium, Dharamsala
Eden Gardens, Kolkata
BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
MCA International Stadium, Pune
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad