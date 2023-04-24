Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Reliance, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank Lead
HDFC Life Gains As HDFC-HDFC Bank Merger To Provide Double Booster To The Insurance Provider, Says Emkay
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. rose the most in over a year as the company is set to benefit from the HDFC-HDFC Bank merger, said Emkay Global Financial Services in its note.
The brokerage upgraded the stock to a "buy," with a target price of Rs 650 apiece. As per Emkay's note, "RBI's decision to allow the merged HDFC-HDFC Bank to own over 50% stake in insurance entities, which is HDFC Life and HDFC Ergo, comes as a double booster shot in HDFC Life's arm.
Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. rose 5.83% to Rs 543.2 apiece, as of 9:55 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.12%
The stock rose as much as 8.23% intraday, the most in over a year since April 4, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.
Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 14.9%.
Reliance Industries Q4 Results Review: Outlook Remains Robust Across Verticals, Say Brokerages
ICICI Bank Gains The Most In Three Weeks As Net Profit Rises In Q4
Shares of ICICI Bank Ltd. rose 1.77% to Rs 901.3 apiece, as of 9:37 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.10%
The stock rose as much as 1.77% intraday, the most in over three weeks since March 31, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 3.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 63.2.
Out of the 52 analysts tracking the company, 50 maintain a 'buy' rating and two recommend a 'hold,' as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 24.9%.
ICI Bank Q4 FY23
Net Profit: Rs 9,121 crore vs Rs 7,019 crore (YoY)
NII: Rs 17,667 crore vs Rs 12,605 crore (YoY)
GNPA: 2.81% vs 3.07% (QoQ)
NNPA: 0.48% vs 0.55% (QoQ)
The bank will raise Rs 25,000 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures.
Reliance Shares Rise As Profit Beats Estimates On Higher Margin
Shares of Reliance Industries Ltd. rose 0.98% to Rs 2,372.1 apiece, as of 9:29 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.27%
The stock rose as much as 1.36% intraday, the most in a week since April 17, 2023. Total traded volume stood at 1.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 57.
Out of the 37 analysts tracking the company, 32 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold' and two suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.
The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 18.5%.
Reliance Industries Ltd.'s fourth-quarter profit rose on higher operating margins beating analyst estimates on the back of strong performance of its consumer-facing businesses.
The Mukesh Ambani-led conglomerate’s consolidated net profit for the period rose 19.8% sequentially to Rs 21,327 crore in the quarter ended March, according to its exchange filing. That compares with the Rs 16,442-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Reliance Industries Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue fell 1.91% to Rs 2,16,376 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 2,25,204 crore)
Ebitda rose 9% to Rs 38,440 (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 36,915.3 crore)
Ebitda margin at 17.76% vs 15.9% (Bloomberg estimate: 16.4%)
Net profit rose 19.8% to Rs 21,327 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 16,442.32 crore)
“With steady growth in mobility and FTTH subscriber base and an expanding bouquet of content and digital services, the Jio business continues to deliver impressive growth in operating profits,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in the statement.
Reliance Jio Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 1.72% at Rs 23,394 crore
Ebitda up 1.67% at Rs 12,210 crore
Ebitda margin at 52.19% vs 52.21%
Net profit up 1.68% at Rs 4,716 crore
The retail arm of the companny registered excellent growth numbers backed by expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfall, Mukesh Ambani said. He added that the company will "continue to expand product base across consumption baskets, ensuring customers get world-class products at affordable prices.”
Oil-to-chemicals posted its highest-ever operating profit despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows, Ambani added.
Reliance Retail Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 19.4% to Rs 69,267 crore
Ebitda up 32.6% to Rs 4,914 crore
Ebitda margin at 7.9% versus 7.1%
Net profit up 12.9% to Rs 2,415 crore
Adani Group Stocks Decline
Most Adani Group company stocks declined in trade on Monday except, Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd. and NDTV Ltd.
Broader Markets Trade Higher
The broader market indices ended mixed; S&P BSE MidCap Index was up by 0.09%, whereas S&P BSE SmallCap Index was higher by 0.25%.
Ten out of the 19 sectors compiled by BSE declined, while nine sectors advanced in trade.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of the buyers. About 1,559 stocks rose 926 declined, and 119 remained unchanged on the BSE.
