Stock Market Live: Sensex, Nifty Open Higher As Reliance, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank Lead

Shares of HDFC Life Insurance Co. rose 5.83% to Rs 543.2 apiece, as of 9:55 a.m., in trade on Monday compared to the advance in the benchmark, NSE Nifty 50 Index by 0.12%

The stock rose as much as 8.23% intraday, the most in over a year since April 4, 2022. Total traded volume stood at 11.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 65.

Out of the 31 analysts tracking the company, 24 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold' and three suggest to 'sell' the stock, as per the Bloomberg data.

The average calculated from the 12-month price target given by analysts implies a potential upside of 14.9%.

Source: Bloomberg, Brokerage Note