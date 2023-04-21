Reliance Industries Q4 Results: Profit Jumps 19.8% Beating Estimates On Higher Margin

RIL Q4 FY23 Highlights (QoQ)

Revenue from operations fell 1.91% to Rs 2,16,376 crore against the estimated Rs 2,25,204 crore.

Operating profit or earnings before interest, taxes and depreciation rose 9% to Rs 38,440 crore as compared with the Rs 36,915.3-crore forecast.

Operating margin stood at 17.76% versus 15.9%, as of December.

“With steady growth in mobility and FTTH subscriber base and an expanding bouquet of content and digital services, the Jio business continues to deliver impressive growth in operating profits,” Mukesh Ambani, chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries, said in the statement.

Retail business registered excellent growth numbers backed by expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfall, he said. "We continue to expand our product base across consumption baskets, ensuring our customers get world-class products at affordable prices.”

Oil-to-chemicals posted its highest-ever operating profit despite global uncertainties and disruptions in commodity trade flows, Ambani said. "Our oil and gas segment also delivered very strong growth and is now poised to contribute nearly 30% of India’s domestic gas production. This year, we have proposed to demerge our financial services arm and list the new entity 'Jio Financial Services Ltd'."