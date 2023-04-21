Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Profit Up 13% On Low Base, Record Footfalls
Reliance Retail Ventures' fourth-quarter net profit rose 12.9% over the previous year to Rs 2,415 crore.
Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit rose aided by a low base, aggressive store expansion and highest ever footfalls.
Net profit of India’s biggest retailer, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, rose 12.9% over the previous year to Rs 2,415 crore, in the quarter ended March, according to its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.'s exchange filing.
Sequentially, its net profit was flat. In the third quarter of the fiscal ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,400 crore.
Typically, the March quarter sees a slump in business for retailers after the festive October-December quarter.
For the full fiscal, the company posted revenues of Rs 2.6 lakh crore, up 30.3%. Net profit increased 30% to Rs 9,181 crore,
Reliance Retail Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)
Gross revenue rose 19.4% to Rs 69,267 crore. However, the pace of growth slowed sequentially. On a month-on-month basis, it rose 2.4%.
Ebitda rose 32.6% to Rs 4,914 crore—an all-time high.
Margin expanded to 7.6% from 7.1%.
"Retail business registered excellent growth numbers backed by expansion of physical and digital footprint and a significant increase in footfalls," said Reliance Industries' Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani.
The quarter recorded highest ever footfalls at 21.9 crore across formats.
Revenue growth was driven by the grocery, consumer electronics and fashion and lifestyle segments, according to the company.
Other Highlights:
Grocery business grew 66% YoY.
Fashion and lifestyle segment rose 19% YoY.
Consumer electronics, excluding devices, was up 37%.
In January-March, the company added 815 stores to take the total count to 18,040—the highest in India, spanning across an area of 65.6 million sq. ft.
During the year ended March 2023, the company added new growth initiatives to its portfolio by foraying into FMCG and beauty businesses.
The FMCG business launched several products during the year, including the ‘Independence’ brand and iconic beverage brand, ‘Campa’.
It also launched digital commerce beauty platform ‘Tira’ and opened its flagship store in Mumbai. "These businesses would be ramped up progressively in the coming period," the company said in a statement.