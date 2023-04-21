Reliance Retail Q4 Results: Profit Up 13% On Low Base, Record Footfalls

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.’s fourth-quarter revenue and profit rose aided by a low base, aggressive store expansion and highest ever footfalls.

Net profit of India’s biggest retailer, controlled by billionaire Mukesh Ambani, rose 12.9% over the previous year to Rs 2,415 crore, in the quarter ended March, according to its parent company Reliance Industries Ltd.'s exchange filing.

Sequentially, its net profit was flat. In the third quarter of the fiscal ended March, the company posted a net profit of Rs 2,400 crore.

Typically, the March quarter sees a slump in business for retailers after the festive October-December quarter.

For the full fiscal, the company posted revenues of Rs 2.6 lakh crore, up 30.3%. Net profit increased 30% to Rs 9,181 crore,