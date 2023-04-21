BQPrimeBusiness NewsReliance Jio Q4 Results: Profit Rises 1.7%, Revenue Growth Moderates
Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Profit Rises 1.7%, Revenue Growth Moderates

Reliance Jio's net profit rose 1.68% to Rs 4,716 crore on the back of revenue that increased 1.72% to Rs 23,394 crore.

21 Apr 2023, 5:47 PM IST
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A woman checks her mobile phone as she walks past a mobile store of Reliance Industries' Jio telecom unit in Mumbai, India.&nbsp; (Source: Reuters/Shailesh Andrade)</p></div>
Revenue growth at Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd. moderated in the March quarter, as its earnings from each user remained stagnant amid a wider churn in the industry.

India's largest telecom operator by subscriber base saw revenue rise 1.72% over the previous three months to Rs 23,394 crore in the quarter ended March 31, according to its exchange filing on Friday. Net profit increased 1.68% sequentially to Rs 4,716 crore.

Reliance Jio Q4 Results: Key Highlights (QoQ)

  • Revenue up 1.72% at Rs 23,394 crore.

  • Ebitda rises 1.67% to Rs 12,210 crore.

  • Ebitda margin stood at 52.19% vs 52.21%.

  • Net profit up 1.68% at Rs 4,716 crore.

For the fiscal ended March 31, Reliance Jio's net profit rose 22.87% over the year-ago period to Rs 24,429 crore, on the back of revenue that increased 17.93% to Rs 90,786 crore. Operational profit rose 24.02% year-on-year to Rs 46,672 crore, while margin improved 252 basis points to 51.40%.

On Friday, shares of the parent Reliance Industries Ltd. rose 0.14% to Rs 2,348.90 apiece on the BSE even as the benchmark Sensex ended 0.04% higher at 59,655.06 points.

