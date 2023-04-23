Wipro To Consider Proposal For Share Buyback

BQPrimeBusiness NewsWipro To Consider Proposal For Share Buyback
23 Apr 2023, 7:51 PM IST
BQPrime
Wipro's logo is seen inside the company's headquarters in Bengaluru. (Photo: Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters)
Wipro Ltd.'s board of directors will consider a proposal to buyback the company's equity shares over its board meeting scheduled for April 26-27, according to a Sunday exchange filing.

The filing did not specify the value of the buyback Wipro's board of directors will consider as part of the proposal.

The board meeting's outcome will be communicated to the stock exchanges soon after conclusion of the Board meeting on April 27, 2023, the filing noted.

Wipro is also set to report its quarterly earnings for Q4 FY23 on April 27.

Wipro's stock closed at Rs 368 on Friday, up 1.42% for the day as of market close. The benchmark Nifty index closed flat on Friday.

