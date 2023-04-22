Yes Bank Q4 Results: Net Profit Falls 45% Due To Higher Provisions, Operating Expenses

Private sector lender Yes Bank saw its January-March profit fall by almost 45% year-on-year on account of higher provisioning and elevated operating expenses.

The bank reported a net profit of Rs 202 crore for the final quarter of FY23. Analysts polled by Bloomberg estimated a Rs 257 crore net profit for the three month period.

Net interest income, or core income, for the bank rose 15.7% from a year ago to Rs 2,105 crore. Other income too rose 22.7% year-on-year to Rs 1,082 crore.

Gross non-performing asset ratio for the bank rose by 17 basis points sequentially to 2.17%. The net NPA improved to 0.83% as of March 31, compared with 1.03% as of December 31.

Provisions for the quarter rose 127.8% year-on-year to Rs 617 crore.