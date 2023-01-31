Budget 2023: Old Income Tax Slabs vs New Income Tax Slabs

One of the key things that the salaried class is looking forward to in the Union Budget 2023 is a revision in the income tax slabs. In Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce any change in the income tax slabs, which came as a disappointment for salaried individuals. However, in the Budget 2020, the government introduced a new tax regime. Now, taxpayers have the option to choose the regime of their choice as both the old tax regime and the new income tax regime, co-exist.

In this article, we will take a look at the income tax slabs as per the old tax regime and the new income tax regime.