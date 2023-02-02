Budget 2023: What's Cheaper, What's Costlier? Check The List Of Items

The Union Budget 2023–24, presented by the Union Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, proposed a number of changes to the Customs Duty regime with the goal of promoting exports, boosting domestic manufacturing, and enhancing value addition. These changes are likely to raise the price of bicycles, toys, and certain classes of cars, including EVs, while making TVs and mobile phones less expensive.

During her budget speech, she was quoted as saying, “a simplified tax structure with fewer tax rates helps in reducing compliance burden and improving tax administration. I propose to reduce the number of Basic Customs Duty (BCD) rates on goods, other than textiles and agriculture, from 21 to 13.” Further, she added saying that there would be “minor changes in BCD, cesses and surcharges on some items, including toys, bicycles, automobiles and naphtha.”

Let us take a look at the list of items that have become cheaper and costlier after the budget 2023 – 2024 unveiled.