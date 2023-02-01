Budget 2023 Highlights: Income Tax Slab Change And Other Key Takeaways

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman offered tax relief under the new regime and increased capex spending to boost consumption and growth. Yet, she stuck to the fiscal consolidation path in Budget 2023.

The budget for FY24 will focus on seven priorities of inclusive development, reaching the last mile, agriculture and investment, unleashing potential, green growth, youth power and financial sector, Sitharaman said in her speech.

She, however, cut welfare spending and lowered subsidies.

Here are the key takeaways from the budget for 2023-24: