Budget 2023 Expectations: Salaried Employees’ And Senior Citizens’ Wishlist From The Budget

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present her 5th Union Budget on February 1, 2023. Given the current recessionary environment across the globe, Sitharaman needs to find a way to balance between maintaining a fiscal deficit and pursuing public expectations.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to focus on job creation, and improve the funding for manufacturing, agriculture, infrastructure, and other important sectors. With this being the last full Budget of the Narendra Modi-led government before Lok Sabha Elections 2025, the Finance Minister is also expected to announce some tax relief measures for salaried employees and senior citizens.

While we will know the finer details of the Union Budget 2023 only on February 1, let us take a look at some of the Budget 2023 expectations of salaried employees and senior citizens.