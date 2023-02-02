New Income Tax Slabs For 2023-2024 Explained: Budget 2023 New Tax Regime Explainer

In a big relief for the salaried and middle-class taxpayers, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, announced various income tax changes in the last full budget of the Narendra Modi-led government before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. With the new changes, the calculation for your income tax for FY 2023-24 will now change.

In the Union Budget 2023-24, the government has announced a major revamp in the income tax slab rates under the new income tax regime for FY 2023-24. As part of these changes, the basic exemption limit under the new income tax regime has been increased to ₹3 Lakh. Another major change announced by the Finance Minister is the increase in the income tax rebate limit for salaried and individual taxpayers under the new income tax regime to ₹7 Lakh from ₹5 Lakh.

Read on to know the revised income tax slabs for 2023-24 under the new income tax regime.