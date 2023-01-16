Income Tax: The Old Tax Regime vs The New Tax Regime - Which One Should You Opt For

In India, income tax is levied on businesses and individuals based on a slab system. The government has prescribed different tax rates for different income slabs. The tax rates keep increasing as your income increases.

Every year, the Finance Minister announces these tax slabs in the Union Budget. During the Union Budget 2020, the government announced a new tax regime. This new regime allows you to pay your income tax as per the new tax slabs from FY 2020-21.

As per the provisions set by the government, the old tax regime and the new tax regime co-exist. So, as a taxpayer, you get to choose the regime of your choice. But how do you decide which income tax regime to opt for? Let’s find out!