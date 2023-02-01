Budget 2023 Stock Impact: Winners And Losers

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced growth-focused budget for FY23 while staying on fiscal consolidation path

The capex investment outlay has been increased by 33% to Rs 10 lakh crore for the next fiscal, Sitharaman in her 90-minute Budget 2023 speech. That's about 3.3% of the GDP in FY24.

She offered tax relief under the new regime, and also increased outlay for the 'housing for all' scheme.

Here are the likely winners and losers from key proposals in the budget for 2023-24 fiscal.