New Tax Regime Vs Old: How You Can Save More Tax On Your Salary

In a bid to nudge the individual taxpayer towards the simplified new tax regime, which was introduced in Budget 2020, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a number of changes, including a reconstitution of the income slabs and the introduction of standard deduction.

The result, in several cases, will likely make the new tax regime a lot more attractive for individual taxpayers.

As an illustration, take a salaried individual with a gross income of Rs 10 lakh. According to changes proposed for the new financial year, this individual will be able to claim a standard deduction of Rs 50,000, which is not allowed this year. The remainder, Rs 9.5 lakh, is taxable under the newly reconstituted slabs.