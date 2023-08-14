Is It The 76th or 77th Independence Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion

India got freedom on August 15, 1947, and it is set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day in 2023 as per the PIB.

This year may be considered the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence as the first anniversary was marked a year from the actual year that is 1948.

Hence, India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day and 76th Independence Day anniversary in 2023.

Press Information Bureau (PIB) is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements.