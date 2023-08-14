Is It The 76th or 77th Independence Day? Here's The Answer To Your Confusion
India will celebrate Independence Day on August 15 by engaging in many patriotic and cultural activities.
Independence Day 2023: India celebrates its Independence Day every year on August 15.
On this day, the citizens remember and honour the freedom fighters and their sacrifices.
India became a free land on August 15, 1947, and was relieved from the reigns of 200-old British rule.
This day is significant as India began its independent journey away from the laborious British rule and became a democratic sovereign nation.
On this day, the Tricolour is hoisted across the nation, at homes, and commercial locations and the national anthem is recited.
In the midst of all the positive and celebrating vibe, there is confusion and a question in the minds of people whether the country is celebrating its 76th or 77th Independence Day.
Independence Day 2023: 76th or 77th?
India got freedom on August 15, 1947, and it is set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day in 2023 as per the PIB.
This year may be considered the 76th anniversary of Indian Independence as the first anniversary was marked a year from the actual year that is 1948.
Hence, India will be celebrating its 77th Independence Day and 76th Independence Day anniversary in 2023.
Press Information Bureau (PIB) is the nodal agency of the Government of India to disseminate information to the print and electronic media on government policies, programmes, initiatives and achievements.
This year's Independence Day theme is "Nation First, Always First" under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebration. There are several activities and celebrations scheduled prior to the day and for August 15.
Vice-President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday, August 11, flagged off 'Har Ghar Tirganga' campaign with a bike really along with MPs from Pragati Maidan.
The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi will address the nation on August 15 from the iconic Red Fort and unfurl the National Flag.
Around 1,800 people from different vocations with their spouse have been invited from across the nation to the Red Fort for the event as per the PIB press release.