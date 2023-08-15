Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Says Central Government, State Working To Resolve Manipur Problem

The situation in Manipur has improved and only peace and dialogue will help solve the problem, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day address from Red Fort.

“The state and the central government are working together to solve those problems and will continue to do so”, Modi said, urged the state's residents to maintain peace.

The Prime Minister said there has been news of attacks on the dignity of women. He noted that the people of Manipur are maintaining peace for the past few days and asked that the process of peace be carried forward. He expressed confidence that there shall be a peaceful resolution of problems and that the nation stands with the people of Manipur.

More than 160 people have lost their lives and several hundred have been injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur on May 3 after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised to protest the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, according to the Press Trust of India.