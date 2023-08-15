Independence Day 2023: Images, Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Facebook And WhatsApp Status

India is all set to celebrate its 77th Independence Day on Tuesday, August 15.

Every year on August 15, the people of the nation honour the extraordinary sacrifices of our valiant freedom fighters that enabled India to become independent.

Citizens also pay tribute to the visionaries and architects of modern India, whose tireless endeavours paved the way for a strong, diverse, and resilient nation.

On the occasion of India's 77th Independence Day, here are some happy Independence Day images, wishes, quotes and greetings: