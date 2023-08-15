Independence Day 2023 Live Updates: India Shaping The New Global Order After Covid, Says PM Modi
Track the latest updates from Independence Day celebrations in Delhi here.
Spending More For Nation's Growth, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that his government has amplified the spending on the underprivileged sections and overall growth of the country over the past 10 years.
He said that the efforts have resulted in 13.5 crore poor people of India emerging as neo-middle class and middle-class in last few years.
India Shaping The New Global Order, Says PM Modi
A new world order is taking shape in the post-Covid era that is being shaped by India, says PM Narendra Modi.
"We are seeing a new geo-political equation growing rapidly in the post Covid era. Indian exports are rapidly increasing today. Covid has taught us that we can't work for welfare of the world without having sympathy for human beings," he said.
PM Modi Acknowledges Contribution Of Unskilled Workers
Prime Minister says there is a huge contribution of the unskilled workers in the progress of the nation.
No Dearth Of Opportunities, PM Modi Assures Youth
Exuding confidence in the potential of youth of the nation, PM Narendra Modi assured that there is no shortage of opportunities, and more opportunities will be created.
"I believe in power and capability of youth. I want to assure the youth that there is no shortage of opportunities, you'll get more than you desire," he said.
Efforts Taken Today To Lay Foundation For Next 1,000 Years, says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we are in Amrit Kaal now and the efforts taken today will lay foundation for next 1,000 years.
The trio of Demography, Democracy, Diversity has the ability to fulfill the dreams of our nation, the PM says.