Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Announces Drone Training For Women, Relief For Urban Poor, Vishwakarma Scheme
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced new schemes for traditional workers, rural women and the urban poor.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three new schemes for workers with traditional skills, urban poor and rural women during his address to the nation on 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.
He announced the Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for those with traditional skills. It will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sept. 17, which is also the Prime Minister's birthday. The scheme is especially aided at skilled workers like masons, barbers, goldsmiths, and more.
PM Narendra Modi announced a relief on the interest for home loans for the urban poor. "We are bringing a rebate on home loans for slum dwellers and residents of unauthorised colonies in cities," he said.
In another initiative aimed at creating, the PM said members of 15,000 women self-help groups will be trained to operate and repair drones for agritech purposes. This is part of the government's visions to create two crore 'lakhpati didis' in villages.