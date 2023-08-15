Independence Day 2023: PM Modi Announces Drone Training For Women, Relief For Urban Poor, Vishwakarma Scheme

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced three new schemes for workers with traditional skills, urban poor and rural women during his address to the nation on 77th Independence Day from the ramparts of Red Fort.

He announced the Vishwakarma scheme with an allocation of Rs 13,000-15,000 crore for those with traditional skills. It will be launched on Vishwakarma Jayanti on Sept. 17, which is also the Prime Minister's birthday. The scheme is especially aided at skilled workers like masons, barbers, goldsmiths, and more.