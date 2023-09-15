ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets For Semi-Finals & Finals To Go On Sale Today: Check Time & How To Book
The ICC CWC 2023 will begin from October 5 with the all-important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that the tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final will go on general sale on Friday, September 15.
This will be the last leg of online ticket sales which follows the recent events in which the tickets for the India-specific matches of the Cricket World Cup went on sale in a phase-wise manner from August 30 to September 3.
The week-long event was marred by chaos and disappointment as many die-hard cricket fans who had logged in to the ticket booking portal faced multiple issues during the entire booking process.
In a gesture to allow another opportunity to book tickets, BCCI announced that it would release another 400,000 tickets for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which later went on sale on September 6.
The ticket sales of the semi-finals and finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 exclusive for Mastercard users went on sale yesterday at 6 pm.
Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight after securing their seats for the semi-finals and finals. Going by the reactions on X, there was less chaos during this sale process as compared to previous ones which saw users being put in queue for more than two hours and yet failing to book their tickets due to system failure or the tickets getting sold out.
But this could be largely down to the fact that the ticket sales were for India-specific matches and at this point in time it's anyone's guess as to which semi-final India might be part of, considering they do make it to this stage of the tournament.
Here are some fans who shared their excitement on grabbing the tickets for the all important semis and finals.
btw close to 3 hours wait on bookmyshow queue and finally got the semi final tickets for cricket world cup at Eden Gardens Kolkata ððð¥ pic.twitter.com/QZhGVCzKNQ— sohom Ê²áµÊ·áµâ¿ áµÊ³áµ (@AwaaraHoon) September 14, 2023
Finally Tickets Booked For World Cup Final #BookMyShow #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/JJmvxDxOnZ— ishan wadhwa (@ishan18693) September 14, 2023
The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 will take place in India from October 5 with the all-important final taking place on Sunday, November 19.
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets: Sale Date & Time
As per the ICC media release, tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final will go on general sale on Friday, September 15, 8 PM IST onwards.
Where Will World Cup Tickets Be Available?
Fans can secure their seats for the semi-finals and the final of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 by visiting the official ticketing website: https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com
Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi-Final and Final Venues
The upcoming ticket release will feature the following matches.
Wednesday, November 15 - Semi-final 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Thursday, November 16 - Semi-final 2 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
Sunday, November 19 - Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Ticket Price For ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semi Finals & Finals
Here are the ticket prices for the semi-finals and final of World Cup 2023.
Ticket price for Semi-final 1 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai: Rs 2,500 onwards.
Ticket price for Semi-final 2 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata: Rs 900 onwards.
Ticket price for the Final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad: Rs 2,000 onwards.
How To Book Tickets For The Semi-Finals And Finals Of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023
Here is a step-by-step guide one needs to follow to book tickets for the semi-finals and finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023:
Step 1: Visit ICC's official ticketing website at
Step 2: For booking tickets for Semi-Final 1, click on 'Mumbai' under 'Find the matches by Venue'. For booking tickets for Semi-Final 2, click on 'Kolkata' under 'Find the matches by Venue'. For booking tickets for Final, click on 'Ahmedabad' under 'Find the matches by Venue'.
Step 3: Select the match displaying the 'Semi-Final' banner.
Step 4: Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5: A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6: Select the required number of seats.
Step 7: Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8: Click on 'Book'.
Step 9: Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10: Enter the required personal details.
Step 11: Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.
How To Book World Cup 2023 Tickets Faster on BookMyShow?
You can speed up the ticket booking process by following the steps mentioned below:
Step 1: Prior to the beginning of the booking process, keep yourself logged in on the BookMyShow website here https://in.bookmyshow.com/ or on the app (try to do this 5-10 minutes before 8 PM to avoid getting automatically logged out due to idle state)
Step 2: If you are looking to book tickets for all three or either of the three matches then keep these following tabs opened.
Semi-Final 1 at Mumbai: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/mumbai-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367212
Semi-Final 2 at Kolkata: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/kolkata-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367510
Final at Ahmedabad: https://in.bookmyshow.com/sports/ahmedabad-icc-mens-cwc-2023/ET00367204
Exact match links might change hence its more safe to use the above links.
Step 3: Select the match depicting the semi-final and final as shown on the screen.
Step 4: Click on the book option.
Step 5: Select the required number of seats and the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets. (avoid spending too much time at this step as it might lead you to be put in a queue in the ticket allocation process)
Step 6: Click on 'Book' and add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 7: Enter the required personal details.
Step 8: Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.