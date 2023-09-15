ICC World Cup 2023 Tickets For Semi-Finals & Finals To Go On Sale Today: Check Time & How To Book

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The International Cricket Council on Thursday announced that the tickets for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-finals and the final will go on general sale on Friday, September 15.

This will be the last leg of online ticket sales which follows the recent events in which the tickets for the India-specific matches of the Cricket World Cup went on sale in a phase-wise manner from August 30 to September 3.

The week-long event was marred by chaos and disappointment as many die-hard cricket fans who had logged in to the ticket booking portal faced multiple issues during the entire booking process.

In a gesture to allow another opportunity to book tickets, BCCI announced that it would release another 400,000 tickets for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 which later went on sale on September 6.

The ticket sales of the semi-finals and finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 exclusive for Mastercard users went on sale yesterday at 6 pm.

Many fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their delight after securing their seats for the semi-finals and finals. Going by the reactions on X, there was less chaos during this sale process as compared to previous ones which saw users being put in queue for more than two hours and yet failing to book their tickets due to system failure or the tickets getting sold out.

But this could be largely down to the fact that the ticket sales were for India-specific matches and at this point in time it's anyone's guess as to which semi-final India might be part of, considering they do make it to this stage of the tournament.