India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Tickets Finally Sold Out, But Not Before 'This' Happened

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for the last batch of India matches at Ahmedabad went on sale on Sunday, September 3 at 8 pm.

The India vs Pakistan match was the last of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches for which the tickets went on sale today.

Just like yesterday, when tickets for the India vs South Africa match were sold out in a minute, a frustrating incident happened today where fans were unable to book tickets for the IND-PAK match after they went live on the BookMyShow platform. Eager fans who were keen to land a World Cup ticket for the all-important India vs Pakistan match were left disappointed as many of them were put in a '2 hour' waiting queue and were not getting added to the booking slot even after 30 minutes of being in the queue.

