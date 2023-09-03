India vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 Tickets Finally Sold Out, But Not Before 'This' Happened
Ticket sales for the India vs Pakistan match of the ICC World Cup 2023 tournament went live at 8 pm today.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for the last batch of India matches at Ahmedabad went on sale on Sunday, September 3 at 8 pm.
The India vs Pakistan match was the last of the ICC World Cup 2023 matches for which the tickets went on sale today.
Just like yesterday, when tickets for the India vs South Africa match were sold out in a minute, a frustrating incident happened today where fans were unable to book tickets for the IND-PAK match after they went live on the BookMyShow platform. Eager fans who were keen to land a World Cup ticket for the all-important India vs Pakistan match were left disappointed as many of them were put in a '2 hour' waiting queue and were not getting added to the booking slot even after 30 minutes of being in the queue.
Here is the message that flashed on many people's screens when they clicked on the book option.
The message on the BookMyShow platform stated 'Due to high demand, users are being added to the queue.'
Many sincere fans who stood in the queue were later flashed with another message which stated the following,
'There are limited seats available and we are experiencing a very high demand currently. There is a congestion ahead on the booking flow as others are processing their seats. We request your cooperation and patience. Thank you!'
After around 40 minutes of the India Pakistan tickets going live on the platform, the screens of many users were refreshed with the following screen which showed that tickets have been sold out.
Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) where fans shared their disappointment of not getting pushed up the order in the queue when the booking started.
Hey there! The tickets are live now. The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users trying to book, the wait time in the queue is bound to be high. Quick Tips:- Sign into your account beforehand. Do not exit,â¦— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 3, 2023
Who got the tickets for Ind vs Pak world cup match,, as it's showing 2 hour waiting everywhere ,,eo who is booking internally ?? Are publics going to get tickets or this will again happens like presale of tickets— KK (@KKDIGGI) September 3, 2023
Is there anyone who has successfully booked India's World Cup Matches tickets through bookmyshow?#ICCWorldCup2023 #BookMyShowScam #bookmyshow pic.twitter.com/vyFVrEvZ3a— Vishal Chavda ð®ð³ (@vishal__2931) September 3, 2023
The ticket sales for three India matches (India vs New Zealand, India vs England and India vs Sri Lanka) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Friday, September 1 had also seen the tickets being sold out within minutes of going live on the BookMyShow platform.
Many fans have been questioning BookMyShow and BCCI as to how the tickets have been sold out so fast despite their sincere efforts of trying to book it on time.
To address these concerns BookMyShow shared a response, here's what it said
World Cup 2023 Ticket Price for India vs Pakistan match
Ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan match on Sunday, October 14 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad begin from Rs 2000.
BCCI had segregated the India match ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets are being sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.