World Cup Tickets For India vs South Africa Match Sold Out In A Minute?

On August 31, the ticket sales for three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) also had a similar experience as these tickets were sold out within minutes as fans thronged the booking websites.

Many fans have been questioning BookMyShow and BCCI as to how the tickets have been sold out so fast despite their sincere efforts of trying to book it on time.

To address these concerns BookMyShow shared a response, here's what it said