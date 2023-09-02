World Cup Tickets For India vs South Africa Match Sold Out In A Minute?
Ticket sales for India vs South Africa and India vs Netherlands went live at 8 pm today.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata went on sale on Saturday, September 2 at 8 pm.
Here are the India matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 for which the tickets were made available tonight.
India vs South Africa match on November 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata
India vs Netherlands match on November 12 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Eager fans who were keen to land a World Cup ticket for the India vs South Africa match were left disappointed as the tickets were sold out within a minute of them going live on the platform. These fans were left amused as to how the tickets were sold out so fast, many who waited for the exact time of 8 pm clicked on the book option only to be flashed with the screen which showed the tickets have already been sold out.
Here are some reactions from X (formerly Twitter) where fans shared their astonishment around the process.
Hey there! The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users booking their tickets, they are bound to sell out quickly --KR— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 2, 2023
Hey there! The tickets are live now. The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users trying to book, the wait time in the queue is bound to be high. Quick Tips:- Sign into your account beforehand. Do not exit,â¦— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 2, 2023
The tickets for the India vs Netherlands match were also sold out after 10 mins of it going live on the platform.
The ticket sales for three India matches (India vs New Zealand, India vs England and India vs Sri Lanka) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Friday, September 1 had also seen the tickets being sold out within minutes of going live on the BookMyShow platform.
On August 31, the ticket sales for three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) also had a similar experience as these tickets were sold out within minutes as fans thronged the booking websites.
Many fans have been questioning BookMyShow and BCCI as to how the tickets have been sold out so fast despite their sincere efforts of trying to book it on time.
To address these concerns BookMyShow shared a response, here's what it said
BookMyShow was also seen replying to individual users who were sharing their disappointment regarding the booking process and on failure to book tickets.
It was also seen providing tips to users to speed up the booking process.
Hey Vineet, the demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users trying to book, they are bound to sell out quickly. -AP— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 2, 2023
Hey Harminder! The demand for World Cup tickets is much higher than the limited supply available. With such a huge number of users trying to book, the wait time in the queue is bound to be high. Quick Tips:- Sign into your account beforehand. Do not exit, refresh or kill theâ¦— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) September 2, 2023
World Cup 2023 Ticket Prices for India Matches at Kolkata and Bengaluru
Ticket prices for the India vs South Africa match on November 5 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata begin from Rs 900.
Ticket prices for the India vs Netherlands match on November 12 at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru begin from Rs 1000.
BCCI had segregated the India match ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets are being sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.