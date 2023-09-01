Tickets For India Matches At Dharamshala, Lucknow, Mumbai Of ICC World Cup 2023 To Go On Sale Soon
Get your tickets for India's matches at the ICC World Cup 2023 in Dharamshala, Lucknow, and Mumbai now!
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for India matches at Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai will go on sale on Friday, September 1 at 8 pm.
Fans who are interested in purchasing tickets for the India matches at these venues can visit the ICC official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup or directly visit the BookMyShow website here https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup.
Here are the India matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 for which the tickets will be made available tonight.
India vs New Zealand match on October 22 at HPCA Cricket Ground in Dharmashala.
India vs England match on October 19 at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.
India vs Sri Lanka match on November 2 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Ticket Prices for India Matches at Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai
Ticket prices for the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai begin from Rs 1500.
Ticket prices for the India vs New Zealand match at HPCA Cricket Ground in Dharamshala begin from Rs 1500.
Ticket prices for the India vs England match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow begin from Rs 1500.
BCCI had segregated the India match ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets are being sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
The ticket sales for three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Thursday, August 31 saw the tickets being sold out within minutes of it going live on the BookMyShow platform.
Many fans took to X (fka Twitter) to share their disappointment of not being able to secure the tickets for these key matches. Users who clicked on the book option were put in a queue for from 3-4 hours and up to a day, only to be redirected to a screen that showed the message that the tickets had been sold out.
Here are some top reactions from the X platform where users expressed their frustration as well as astonishment at the tickets getting sold out in minutes of going live.
How to book World Cup 2023 tickets for India matches
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for India matches of ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.
Step 1) Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup or visit the BookMyShow website here https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup
Step 2) Click on the venue under 'Find matches by venue'. Tickets will be made available for the following venues only: Dharamshala, Lucknow and Mumbai.
Step 3) Select the match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4) Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5) A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6) Select the required number of seats.
Step 7) Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8) Click on 'Book'.
Step 9) Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10) Enter the required personal details.
Step 11) Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.