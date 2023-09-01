Tickets For India Matches At Dharamshala, Lucknow, Mumbai Of ICC World Cup 2023 To Go On Sale Soon

Ticket prices for the India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai begin from Rs 1500.

Ticket prices for the India vs New Zealand match at HPCA Cricket Ground in Dharamshala begin from Rs 1500.

Ticket prices for the India vs England match at BRSABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow begin from Rs 1500.

BCCI had segregated the India match ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets are being sold in different phases as mentioned below.

India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.

India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.

India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.

India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.

India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.

The ticket sales for three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Thursday, August 31 saw the tickets being sold out within minutes of it going live on the BookMyShow platform.

Many fans took to X (fka Twitter) to share their disappointment of not being able to secure the tickets for these key matches. Users who clicked on the book option were put in a queue for from 3-4 hours and up to a day, only to be redirected to a screen that showed the message that the tickets had been sold out.

Here are some top reactions from the X platform where users expressed their frustration as well as astonishment at the tickets getting sold out in minutes of going live.