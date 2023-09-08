2023 World Cup Tickets: 'Coming Soon' Message Appears For All India Matches On BookMyShow
Fans spotted the 'Coming Soon' screen displayed on all India matches on the day when BCCI will begin sale of 4,00,000 tickets.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: On September 6, BCCI in its media release had announced that it will release 400,000 tickets in the next phase of ticket sales for ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
And on the day when the ticket sales were supposed to commence, a 'Coming Soon' message was shown across all India matches on the BookMyShow platform.
Source: BookMyShow
BCCI had announced that the general sale of tickets for all matches of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 will commence from 8:00 PM IST onwards on September 8, 2023, and fans can purchase tickets by visiting the official ticketing website at .
It also stated that fans will be notified of the further sale of tickets in the next phase in due course.
As of 5:30 PM on September 8, no further communication was provided by BCCI on ticket sales or the manner in which BookMyShow will be conducting the sale of World Cup 2023 tickets.
The announcement came just a few days after the World Cup ticket fiasco which saw many irate fans criticise BCCI and BookMyShow for the manner in which the entire ticket sales took place.
Previously, BCCI had segregated India match ticket sales for all users (excluding MasterCard users) in a phase-wise manner. The ticket sales saw match tickets being sold in different phases with ticket sales of matches distributed across various venues as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
Cricket World Cup 2023 Ticket Fiasco
On August 31, when tickets for the non-warm-up matches went on sale, many cricket fans faced issues with respect to the ticket booking process. Users were not able to book tickets as either the BookMyShow website was not responding or users were made to wait in the queue for more than 2 hours before moving ahead in the queue.
But what followed was complete chaos. Fans were left astonished when tickets for matches like India vs Australia and India vs Bangladesh were sold out in minutes.
If that wasn't enough, the tickets for the India vs South Africa match which went on sale on September 2nd were sold out in less than a minute after going live on the platform.
But what angered the fans more than anything else was when the tickets for the India vs Pakistan match went on sale. Fans were kept waiting for more than 40 minutes after the sale window opened with many of them being unable to book any tickets.