Tickets For Selected India Matches Of ICC World Cup 2023 Sold Out In Minutes

ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for three matches featuring India which went on sale on Thursday were sold out in minutes.

A day earlier, the pre-sale of tickets for two warm-up matches featuring India which went on sale on Wednesday saw a mixed response, with India vs England warm-up match getting sold out within hours whereas tickets for the other warm-up game featuring Netherlands are still available (at the time of publishing this story)

The ticket sales for these three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Thursday, August 31 saw the tickets being sold out within minutes of it going live on the BookMyShow platform.

Many fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment highlighting the same issue that was faced by many during the ticket sales on August 29 which was restricted for MasterCard users only.

Users who clicked on the book option saw the following message or were put in a queue for upto 3-4 hours.

'We’ve limited seats available and are experiencing a very high demand currently. Hence, you’ve been placed in a queue. We request your cooperation and patience.

Thank you!'