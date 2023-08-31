Tickets For Selected India Matches Of ICC World Cup 2023 Sold Out In Minutes
Fans took to X (FKA Twitter) to share their disappointment over the issue which saw tickets getting sold out within minutes.
ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: The pre-sale of tickets for three matches featuring India which went on sale on Thursday were sold out in minutes.
A day earlier, the pre-sale of tickets for two warm-up matches featuring India which went on sale on Wednesday saw a mixed response, with India vs England warm-up match getting sold out within hours whereas tickets for the other warm-up game featuring Netherlands are still available (at the time of publishing this story)
The ticket sales for these three India matches (India vs Australia, India vs Bangladesh and India vs Afghanistan) which began in a phase-wise manner from 8 pm onwards on Thursday, August 31 saw the tickets being sold out within minutes of it going live on the BookMyShow platform.
Many fans took to Twitter to share their disappointment highlighting the same issue that was faced by many during the ticket sales on August 29 which was restricted for MasterCard users only.
Users who clicked on the book option saw the following message or were put in a queue for upto 3-4 hours.
'We’ve limited seats available and are experiencing a very high demand currently. Hence, you’ve been placed in a queue. We request your cooperation and patience.
Thank you!'
@bookmyshow— Ayushman Chaudhary (@Im_ayushman05) August 31, 2023
Estimated time wasb30 min but when I got chance to buy ticket it was sold out#Scam #worldcup pic.twitter.com/59T8jtgfzl
Ghar baith ke hi dekhna padega ye World Cup.— Artist Shubham Dogra (@artistshubham7) August 31, 2023
Well done BCCI. Well done #BookMyShow
de do saari tickets corporates ko hi. hum fans time waste karne hi baithe hain.#CricketWorldCup #india pic.twitter.com/zK8ZPDCHC1
Entered the queue exactly at 8:00 PM and tickets got sold out within 6 minutes of staying in the queue. God bless @BCCI @bookmyshow @JayShah— Sarthak (@sarthakdr11m) August 31, 2023
It is impossible to watch a game in this world cup. Thanks to blatant corruption. pic.twitter.com/6bBlaLnZmP
@BCCI @bookmyshow its clear that a common man will not be able to watch the world cup with such pathetic ticket booking system, either we buy them at ab noxious prices or watch at home, utter shame#bookmyshowscam pic.twitter.com/EXGikueG6a— Aman chaudhary (@iAmanchaudhary) August 31, 2023
Although there were some lucky fans who shared their delight after being able to book tickets for these India matches.
Managed to book tickets for the world cup ð— Tushar Bhagwat (@tusharbhagwat10) August 31, 2023
At 8:01 pm it was showing 20 hrs of wait timeð, but then immediately I was redirected to select the seats. #CWC2023 #IndvsBan #BookMyShow #CricketWorldCup pic.twitter.com/cfM9ER28jz
Got the world cup ticketsðð#CWC2023 #IndianCricket #IndianCricketTeam #IndvsAus #Ticketforsale pic.twitter.com/ysQ9f9hlE3— vivek (@vivekking63) August 31, 2023
BCCI had segregated the ticket sales for all other users (non-MasterCard) in a phase-wise manner. The tickets are being sold in different phases as mentioned below.
India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum: August 30 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune: August 31 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai: September 1 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata: September 2 from 8 PM IST onwards.
India match at Ahmedabad: September 3 from 8 PM IST onwards.
For which India matches were the tickets were made available today?
Fans were given a chance to book tickets for India World Cup matches which will be played at the M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi and MCA International Stadium in Pune.
Here are the India World Cup matches for which ticket booking window opened at 8 pm
India vs Australia fixture on October 8
India vs Afghanistan fixture on October 11
India vs Bangladesh fixture on October 19
Here are the ticket prices for the India World Cup matches of the ICC World Cup 2023 which were revealed on the BookMyShow website a while ago.
India vs Australia match at M. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1500.
India vs Afghanistan match Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi: Ticket prices begin from Rs 750.
India vs Bangladesh match MCA International Stadium in Pune: Ticket prices begin from Rs 1200.
How To Book Cricket World Cup 2023 Tickets
Here is a step-by-step guide on how to book tickets for India's Cricket World Cup 2023 matches.
Step 1) Visit ICC's official ticketing website at https://tickets.cricketworldcup.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup or directly visit the BookMyShow website here https://in.bookmyshow.com/explore/c/icc-cricket-world-cup
Step 2) Click on the venue under 'Find matches by venue'. At present tickets are only available for the following venue: Trivanduram (only for warm-up match). Tickets for India matches at Delhi, Chennai, Pune have been sold out.
Step 3) Select the match for which you want to purchase the World Cup tickets.
Step 4) Click on the 'Book' option available on the screen.
Step 5) A login prompt will appear through which you can log in.
Step 6) Select the required number of seats.
Step 7) Select the seating area for which you want to purchase tickets.
Step 8) Click on 'Book'.
Step 9) Add the pincode for the home delivery of tickets.
Step 10) Enter the required personal details.
Step 11) Click on Proceed to Pay and make the payment.