Stocks To Watch: Tata Motors, Pfizer, PVR Inox, Hindustan Petroleum, Indraprastha Gas, Adani Enterprises, DLF

U.S. stocks dipped as investors anticipated a jump in long-term inflation expectations and a fresh warning on the debt ceiling. The S&P 500 fell 0.4%, whereas the Nasdaq 100 was down 0.6% by 1:25 pm in New York. The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced six basis points to 3.39%.

Crude price declined 0.8%, while the gold price changed little. Meanwhile, Bitcoin fell 2.4% to trade around $26,400 level.

Domestic benchmark indices reversed early losses to close with gains, supported by advances in banking and auto stocks.

The Indian rupee continued its downward trend against the U.S. dollar as a stronger greenback attracted investor attention.

Foreign investors were net buyers for the twelfth straight day and bought equities worth Rs 1,014.06 crore. On the other hand, domestic institutional investors remained sellers for a third day, and sold stocks worth Rs 922.19 crore, the NSE data showed.