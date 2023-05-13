DMart Q4 Results: Profit Up 8%, Higher Costs Dent Margin

Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of retail chain DMart, reported an increase in profit for the January-March quarter even as margin slipped on account of higher costs.

Consolidated net profit of the Radhakishan Damani-led company increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 460.13 crore in the three months to March, according to its stock exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 438.8 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.

Avenue Supermarts Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)

Revenue rose 21% to Rs 10,594 crore, largely in line with analysts' estimates of Rs 10,469.4 crore.

Operating profit rose 4% to Rs 771.5 crore against an estimated Rs 703.7 crore.

Margin narrowed to 7.3% against 8.4% due to higher expenses.

Total expenses rose 22% to Rs 10,002 crore.

The hypermarket chain added 18 stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 324 as on March 31, 2023.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.71% lower on Friday as against a flat benchmark BSE Nifty 50. The results were declared on a market holiday.