DMart Q4 Results: Profit Up 8%, Higher Costs Dent Margin
Avenue Supermarts reported an increase in profit in line with estimates.
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., the operator of retail chain DMart, reported an increase in profit for the January-March quarter even as margin slipped on account of higher costs.
Consolidated net profit of the Radhakishan Damani-led company increased 8% year-on-year to Rs 460.13 crore in the three months to March, according to its stock exchange filing. That compares with a consensus estimate of Rs 438.8 crore, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg.
Avenue Supermarts Q4 FY23 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue rose 21% to Rs 10,594 crore, largely in line with analysts' estimates of Rs 10,469.4 crore.
Operating profit rose 4% to Rs 771.5 crore against an estimated Rs 703.7 crore.
Margin narrowed to 7.3% against 8.4% due to higher expenses.
Total expenses rose 22% to Rs 10,002 crore.
The hypermarket chain added 18 stores during the quarter, taking the total count to 324 as on March 31, 2023.
Shares of Avenue Supermarts closed 0.71% lower on Friday as against a flat benchmark BSE Nifty 50. The results were declared on a market holiday.