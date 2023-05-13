Adani Enterprises Approves Rs 12,500-Crore Fundraise Via QIP

In February, Adani Enterprises had decided not to proceed with the company's Rs 20,000-crore follow-on public offer to "protect the interest of its subscribers". The decision came after the company's stock price plunge, which was triggered after Hindenburg Research released a report, alleging stock manipulation and fraud by Adani Group. The conglomerate had dismissed the claims and termed the allegations "malicious" , saying it aimed at damaging Adani Enterprises' FPO, which was later withdrawn.

The company's FPO was fully subscribed, even as the stock remained volatile after the report was released in public domain.