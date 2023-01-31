Adani Enterprises FPO Subscription Status: Day 3 Live Updates

The demand for Adani Enterprises Ltd.'s follow-on public offering surged on the last day.

Portion reserved for non-institutional investor was fully subscribed as of 1 p.m., while institutional investors' portion was nearly fully subscribed.

The Rs 20,000 crore FPO was subscribed 3% on the second day. Adani Enterprises Ltd. launched its follow-on public offering on Friday.

The Adani Group's flagship company is offering shares on a partially paid basis, aggregating up to Rs 20,000 crore, it said in its red herring prospectus filed with the markets regulator.

The company has pegged the floor price for the issue at Rs 3,112 per share and the cap price at Rs 3,276 apiece, according to the red herring prospectus.

It is also offering a discount of Rs 64 per share to retail investors. The minimum bid lot for the FPO will be four equity shares. Buyers can bid for multiples of four equity shares, thereafter.

On application, bidders will have to pay half of the offer price upfront, while the balance amount will have to be paid on one or more subsequent calls, the same as the anchor portion.