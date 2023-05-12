DLF Q4 Results: Profit Rises 40%, Revenue Slips

DLF Ltd.'s net profit increased in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023, even as its revenue fell.

The real estate developer reported a 40.5% rise in net profit to Rs 570 crore for the quarter ended March 2023, as compared with Rs 405 crore over the same quarter last year, it said in an exchange filing on Friday. Analysts polled by Bloomberg had estimated a net profit of Rs 565.4 crore for the three-month period.

However, its revenue from operations declined nearly 6% to Rs 1,456 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 1,547 crore in the same quarter last year.

Other income rose to Rs 119 crore versus Rs 105 crore during the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal.

DLF Q4 FY23 Highlights (YoY)