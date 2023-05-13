Adani Transmission To Raise Rs 8,500 Crore Via QIP

The board of Adani Transmission Ltd. has approved a proposal to raise Rs 8,500 crore through a qualified institutional placement.

The board will seek approval of the shareholders for the issuance and ancillary actions by way of postal ballot process, the power transmission arm of the Adani Group said in an exchange filing.

In February, Adani Enterprises Ltd. decided not to proceed with the company's Rs 20,000 crore follow-on-public offer to "protect the interest of its subscribers".

This came after the company's stock price fell, following a report by Hindenburg Research. The company's FPO was fully subscribed even as the stock remained volatile after Hindenburg alleged stock manipulation and fraud.

The conglomerate had dismissed the claims and termed the allegations "malicious", saying it was aimed at damaging Adani Enterprises' FPO, which was later withdrawn.