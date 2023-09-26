Stocks To Watch: RIL, Tata Steel, Mahindra & Mahindra, Wipro HDFC AMC, Sheela Foam, DB Realty

U.S. stocks gained while treasuries fell as traders speculated central banks would keep interest rates elevated to quell inflation, reported Bloomberg.

A bond selloff extended into a fourth week as the US Treasury 10-year yield climbed nearly 10 basis points to a high of 4.53%, a level last seen in 2007. Bloomberg’s Dollar Spot Index rose for a fourth day, reaching the highest since December.

India's benchmark stock indices ended little changed with a positive bias after declining for four consecutive trading days on Monday. The broader market indices ended higher, with the BSE MidCap ending 0.46% higher and the BSE SmallCap rising 0.12% at the close of the market.

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 14.54 points, or 0.02%, higher at 66,023.69, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended flat at 19,674.55.

Overseas investors remained net sellers of Indian equities on Monday for the fifth consecutive session. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 2,333 crore, according to provisional data from the NSE. Domestic institutional investors remained net buyers and mopped up equities worth Rs 1,579 crore.

The Indian Rupee weakened 21 paise to close at 83.15 against the U.S dollar.