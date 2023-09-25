Hindustan Zinc - A Telltale Of Improved Mining Efficiency: Systematix
Systematix Research Report
We came back positive from our visit to Hindustan Zinc Ltd.’s Sindesar Khurd Mine and Debari Zinc Smelter in Rajasthan.
Hindustan Zinc has five mining units and three smelting units in Rajasthan and a zinc-lead-silver processing and refining unit in Pantnagar, Uttarakhand.
The company’s total reserves and resources is estimated at 460 million tonne as of FY23 (versus 448 mt in FY22) which contains 30.8 mt of zinc-lead metal and 856 million ounces of silver. Sindesar Khurd Mine commenced operations in 2006 with a capacity of 0.3 million tonnes per annum and currently has over 25 years of mining lease.
Hindustan Zinc is ramping up volumes and has improved efficiency through automation and digitalization of mines. Sindesar Khurd Mine has deployed automated and tele-remote controlled drilling operations which ensures increased production as well as a safer working environment.
We saw Hindustan Zinc move towards reducing its carbon footprint with the introduction of battery-operated electric vehicles in underground mining operations at Sindesar Khurd Mine; a first in India.
Hindustan Zinc maintains its FY24 capex target between $175-200 million focused on the fertiliser plant, installation of a new roaster for the zinc smelter, and de-bottlenecking of the leaching circuit to reach 1.2 mt zinc metal capacity by FY25/26.
The company achieved 1,062 kilo tonne of mined metal production in FY23 (highest ever), expected to grow to ~1.1 mt in FY24.
We have a 'Hold' rating on the stock based on 7.5 times FY25E Ebitda with a target price of Rs 348/share.
