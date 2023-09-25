‘Through-The-Cycle’ 100-Baggers – Old School Manufacturing Companies Dominate: ICICI Securities
Economic cycles, investor behavior provide massive tailwinds, headwinds for stocks in medium term; investors may get carried away.
ICICI Securities Report
Over the past 20 years, India’s ‘investment rate’, real estate and corporate profits have been through the niches and recesses of economic cycles – one full upcycle (2003–2010), followed by a full down cycle (2011–2020) and the emergence of the most recent upcycle post-FY21.
In this context, the journey through economic cycles throws up medium-term tailwinds/headwinds for stocks.
Consequently, the longevity of a business model and the growth durability are put to test when a company weathers a full economic cycle.
Given the backdrop, it is an opportune time to evaluate stocks that have been able to persevere and preserve value while battling economic downturns and being able to reap the full benefits of economic upcycles.
We reckon, traditional manufacturing and a few service companies form the bulk of the 100-baggers, sporting more than 25% compound annual growth rate stock price appreciation (excluding dividends) for the 20-year period.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
