Indian Steel Producers In A Race To Capture The Indian Steel Market: Yes Securities

In a bid to reach 300 million tonnes per annum of capacity by 2030, the Indian steel makers are in a race to capture the Indian steel industry market share.

We have a look at the current pipeline of the major steel makers and how big of a market share would they be able to have by 2030. Out of the 300 mtpa capacity, 60-65% or 180-195 mtpa capacity will be through the traditional blast furnace-basic oxygen furnace route.

Indian steel makers are currently focused on investing in carbon capture technologies in order to curb the pollution by the steel industry. India has a substantial amount of iron ore reserves which gives the country and its steel makers a competitive advantage on the cost curve and profit margins as compared to the global competitors.

We take a look at the biggest steelmakers in India and how are they placed in achieving the goals set by the Ministry of Steel for 2030-31.