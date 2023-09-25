KNR Construction - Diversification To Boost Growth Visibility: ICICI Direct

Investment Rationale

Diversification to boost inflows and growth visibility:

KNR Construction Ltd.’s orderbook as of Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 8045 crore, 2.2 times trailing twelve months book to bill. We highlight that KNR’s conservative approach - focussing on margins, lesser segments as well as South India, has restricted its order inflow (won ~Rs 2000 crore of inflows in FY23), compared to peers. KNR is looking at order inflows of Rs 4000-5000 crore in FY24.

Most importantly, the company is now looking at diversifying geographically as well as segment wise (looking at water orders in states like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh as well as tunning orders in North East).

And they intend to expand it by tying up with peers like NCC Ltd., SEW and Patel Engineering Ltd. to capitalise on their geographical as well as segment strengths. This could boost growth visibility meaningfully ahead.

We have conservatively baked ~11% revenue compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E and strong order wins could lead to upgrade in the same.

Enjoys a debt free standalone balance sheet:

KNR enjoys a debt free standalone balance sheet and has cash of ~Rs 85 crore as of Q1 FY24. We highlight that it has already monetised five of its hybrid annuity model projects to Cube Highways. Moreover, it continues to look at potential monetisation its existing HAM projects when they finish construction. It has an over all equity requirement of Rs 958 crore (including new projects) and has already infused Rs 404 crore.

Remaining equity will be funded through internal accruals. We expect its debt to remain at minimal to zero levels with healthy operating cash flow generation and better cash flow management.