JSW Infrastructure IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strengths, Financials, Risks: Anand Rathi

Key Risk:

They rely on concession and license agreements from government and quasi-governmental organisations to operate and grow their business. They have several obligations under these agreements and a breach of the terms could lead to termination, which could materially adversely affect their business, results of operations, financial condition and cash flows.

A substantial portion of the volume of cargo handled by them is dependent on a few types of cargo and a significant reduction in, or the elimination of such cargo could adversely affect their profitability.

The environmental clearance for capacity enhancement issued to their subsidiary, South West Port Ltd. has been challenged before the National Green Tribunal and is subject to the outcome of certain other litigations. Any adverse outcome in these litigations may have an adverse effect on their business, financial condition, results of operations and cash flows.

They have entered into and may continue to enter into a substantial amount of related party transactions with entities in the JSW Group.  They operate in a capital-intensive industry and their current and future expansion plans may require significant capital that they may be unable to raise. Furthermore, their investments in developing additional services and facilities for their port business may not be successful.

Company have substantial indebtedness which requires significant cash flows to service, and limits their ability to operate freely. Any breach of terms under their financing arrangements or their inability to meet their obligations, including financial and other covenants under their debt financing arrangements could adversely affect their business and financial condition.

They do not own the JSW trademark, and their ability to use the trademark, name and logo may be impaired. Any reputational damage to this trademark or the JSW Group, name or logo could have an adverse effect on their financial condition, cash flows and results of operations.

They are yet to place orders for certain equipment and certain civil works for expansion of projects proposed to be funded through this Issue. In the event of any delay in placing the orders, or in the event the vendors are not able to provide the equipment or services in a timely manner, or at all, it may result in time and cost over-runs and their business, prospects and results of operations may be adversely affected.

Their financial condition and business prospects could be materially and adversely affected if they do not complete their greenfield and brownfield expansion projects as planned or if they experience delays or cost overruns.