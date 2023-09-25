Updater Services IPO - Investment Rationale, Issue Details, Strengths, Financials, Risks: Anand Rathi

Valuation and outlook

The company offers facility management services and business support services. Operating in the business-to-business segment, the company offers a wide spectrum of business services, which are broadly classified into the two following segments such as facility management and other services segment and BSS segment.

At the upper price band company is valuing at price/earning of 57 times with a market cap of Rs 20,010 million post issue of equity shares and return on net worth of 9.4%.

Through the marque clients, past acquisitions and operational efficiency, the company has successfully created a niche place in services. Moreover, company has aimed for high margin through value-added services with the support of latest technology in its portfolio.

On the valuation front, we believe that the company is fairly priced. Thus, we recommend an 'Subscribe – Long Term' rating to the IPO.