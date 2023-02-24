Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Feb. 24

U.S. stocks braved a fresh spell of volatility as traders pondered upon the prospects of a soft landing. The S&P 500 was down 0.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4% by mid-day in New York. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 3.91%.

Crude price increased 1.3%, while gold prices fell 0.8%. Bitcoin declined 0.2%, trading below the $24,000 level.

On the day of monthly F&O expiry, domestic benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty closed marginally lower after struggling with volatility throughout the session on Thursday.

Rupee extended gains from the opening trade to close higher against the U.S. dollar, snapping a two-day fall.