Axis Bank To Complete Acquisition Of Citibank Units By March 1

Axis Bank Ltd. will complete the acquisition of two units of Citibank by March 1, 2023, according to its exchange filing.

On March 30, 2022, Axis Bank had signed an agreement to purchase the India retail business from Citibank NA for Rs 12,325 crore, as well as the consumer business of Citicorp Finance (India) Ltd.—a non-bank financial company under the U.S.-based bank.

Axis Bank had given a timeline of 9-12 months for closing the deal. Both businesses are to be acquired as going concerns without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities.

"... both parties have made progress on integration and have obtained other requisite customer consents and approvals, as applicable. Based on the progress made till date, we estimate a reasonable possibility of completion of the acquisition by March 1, 2023, which is within the timeline of 12 months indicated earlier by us," Axis Bank said, in its filing.