Hotels Sector Check - Robust Q3 Driven By Improved RevPAR: Motilal Oswal

Q3 FY23 was buoyant for the hotel industry, aided by an increase in the average room rate, which led to higher revenue per available room despite lower occupancy versus pre-Covid levels.

In this report, we present the current demand scenario in key cities and insights based on the Q3 FY23 results and management commentaries of major hospitality players – Indian Hotels Company Ltd., Lemon Tree Hotels Ltd., Chalet Hotels Ltd., EIH Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., Brigade Enterprises Ltd., and ITC Ltd.

As per HVS Anarock, the occupancy rate stood at ~65% in Q3 FY23, little lower than pre-Covid levels (lower 170bp versus Q3 FY20), impacted by the accumulation of major festivities in Oct-22. The ARR kept on rising to Rs 7,233 (up 16% versus Q3 FY20).

Compared to pre-Covid levels (Q3 FY20), the hospitality basket reported a higher flow through (incremental Ebitda to incremental revenue) in Q3 FY23, with Lemon Tree leading the pack (133%), followed by EIH and Indian Hotels-standalone.

Occupancy rate is expected to again surpass the pre-Covid levels in the coming quarters on the back of strong demand drivers such as the wedding season, G20 Summit meetings, the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup and the resumption of foreign inbound travel. ARR should continue to inch higher, thereby boosting RevPAR.