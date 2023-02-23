Voltas - Demand Recovery Aided By Strong Summer Season: Axis Securities

Several agencies, including the Ministry of Earth Science – Skymet, expect summer temperatures to be very high this year. Early Data suggests a strong probability of El Nino, leading to a potentially warmer summer this year. This, in turn, will result in higher demand for cooling products in current (Q4) and forthcoming quarter (Q1).

Voltas Ltd. being a leader is well-placed to capture this near-term opportunity.

Voltas has a strong lead over its competitors with its wide range of stock keeping units' across tonnage, energy efficiency rating, and price points.

The company has maintained its market leadership position in room air conditioner’s with a year-to-date market share (volumes) of 22.5%.

Expansion of exclusive brand outlets and healthy participation of various channels is expected to aid growth and market share gains going forward.