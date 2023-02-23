Capgemini Q4 Review - Shows Continued Resilience In Technology Demand: ICICI Securities
Capgemini reported strong revenue growth and bookings in Q4 CY22 despite macro weakness.
ICICI Securities Report
Capgemini reported strong revenue growth and bookings in Q4 CY22 despite macro weakness. The company’s revenue growth was at 14% (12.8% organic) YoY constant currency in Q4 CY22, resulting in full-year growth of 16.6% YoY CC in CY22 – higher than its guidance of 14-15%.
Capgemini won record-high bookings of €6,685 million (up 11.4% YoY CC) despite macro weakness and slippage of some deals (not material though), leading to a strong book-to-bill ratio at 1.16 times.
Headcount addition slowed down with net addition of 1,200 employees, up 0.3% QoQ (similar to peers). Capgemini is also focusing on improving utilisation (up 100 basis points QoQ in Q4). Attrition is cooling off (25.5%, down 130 bps QoQ) in line with industry trends.
