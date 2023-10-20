LTIMindtree Is Seen As Best Alternative To Tier-I IT Firms, Says President

LTIMindtree Ltd. is seen as the best alternative to India’s top-tier IT services firms, its president said, after the Bengaluru-based outsourcer emerged as an outlier among peers in retaining its growth expectations for the ongoing fiscal.

A lot of it is to do with synergies emanating from the merger of L&T Infotech and Mindtree.

“What has happened after the merger is that our deal invites have gone up significantly. We have several deal advisors who are now reaching out to us on an almost weekly basis,” Sudhir Chaturvedi, president and executive board member at LTIMindtree, told BQ Prime’s Tamanna Inamdar during a post-earnings chat on Thursday. “I think that’s because we are seen as the best alternative to the Tier-I players.”

“I think we are (a) breath of fresh air, frankly,” he said.